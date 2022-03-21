MIB Coin Reaches Market Cap of $670,990.59 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $670,990.59 and approximately $177.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00079556 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,737,117 coins and its circulating supply is 152,435,189 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.