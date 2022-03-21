Michael Tang Sells 1,210 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,752,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

