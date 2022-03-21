Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $229.35 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

