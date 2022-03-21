Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 44,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.
The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08.
About Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX)
