MiL.k Hits Market Capitalization of $64.20 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $64.20 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

