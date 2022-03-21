MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 15% Higher This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $15.09 or 0.00036812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $163.35 million and approximately $210,235.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.00288215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005197 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00767559 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,825,408 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.