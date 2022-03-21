MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 6.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 6,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 599,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

