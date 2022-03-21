Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY) Trading Down 13%

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.
About Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNILY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minor International Public (MNILY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Minor International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.