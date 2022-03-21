MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $38.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,023.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.33 or 0.07111377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00283276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00823151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00093938 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.59 or 0.00467031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00437979 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

