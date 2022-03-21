Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN) in the last few weeks:

3/10/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$29.00.

3/10/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.50 to C$28.50.

3/10/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50.

3/10/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$24.75.

3/9/2022 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$21.64 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$20.40 and a one year high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$784.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.25.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

