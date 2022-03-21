MIR COIN (MIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,804.00

MIR COIN (MIR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $59,804.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.47 or 0.07048129 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,152.61 or 1.00069680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041416 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

