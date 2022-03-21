Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.53 or 0.00404917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $142,010.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.04 or 0.07093920 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,897.99 or 1.00042409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 56,346 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

