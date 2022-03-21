Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.21 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $38.21 million and approximately $383,928.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be bought for about $17.33 or 0.00042152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.47 or 0.07048129 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,152.61 or 1.00069680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars.

