Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.86

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 1874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

