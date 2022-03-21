Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 7,541 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.38. 5,693,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730,025. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.
About Moderna (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
