Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 7,541 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.38. 5,693,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,730,025. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.