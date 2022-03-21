Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.51 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

