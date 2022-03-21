MONK Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. MONK has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $16,143.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003963 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000133 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

