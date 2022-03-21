Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.98

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.98 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 91603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

