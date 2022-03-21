Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Shares Gap Up to $9.89

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.34. Motive Capital shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 7 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOTV. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,454,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Motive Capital by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 988,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

