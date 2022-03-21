Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

MSI opened at $233.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.58. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $180.08 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

