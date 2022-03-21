MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 762.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $47.04 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 21.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

MP Materials Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.