MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading 7.1% Higher

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.13. 19,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MRC Global (MRC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.