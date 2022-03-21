MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading 7.1% Higher

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.13. 19,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 873,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.18.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

