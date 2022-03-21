MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 19,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 873,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.18.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 283,444 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

