MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will report $558.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $566.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $553.45 million. MSCI posted sales of $478.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSCI.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.
In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MSCI opened at $520.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a twelve month low of $406.73 and a twelve month high of $679.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.
MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.
