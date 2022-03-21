MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $13.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $507.00. 414,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,215. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.59 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.