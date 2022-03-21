mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $290,941.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.33 million and approximately $290,941.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,045.01 or 0.99931918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022887 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00263212 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

