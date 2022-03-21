Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.63

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MUR. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

