MXC Market Cap Hits $253.15 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $253.15 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00290325 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003938 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.45 or 0.01364067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003101 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

