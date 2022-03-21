My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.93 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $2.93 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.42 or 0.07091307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.76 or 0.99762397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041030 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

