My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.43 or 0.07020780 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,306.19 or 0.99916930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00041276 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

