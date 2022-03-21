Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Myriad has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $764,224.97 and approximately $40.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000130 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,770,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

