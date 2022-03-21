N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.15. N-able shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 13,163 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NABL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of N-able by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 284,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 209,093 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

