Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($8.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nabors Industries in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($8.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($8.60). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($24.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($11.92) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.09.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,225,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

