Naka Bodhi Token Market Cap Hits $484,276.15 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $484,276.15 and $42,285.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.99 or 0.07101592 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.11 or 0.99805788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00040906 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

