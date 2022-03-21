Nash (NEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173,632.00

Nash (NEX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Nash has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $173,632.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001450 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nash has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.23 or 0.07035787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,651.82 or 0.99805851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00040941 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

