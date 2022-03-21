National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.69. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,041 shares changing hands.
NESR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company has a market capitalization of $811.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.