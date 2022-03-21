Navcoin Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $148,406.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,088,542 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

