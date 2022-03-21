NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will announce $121.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $129.54 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $115.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $539.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.29 million to $542.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $640.29 million, with estimates ranging from $621.70 million to $658.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $17.90 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -162.71 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

