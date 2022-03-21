NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.05% of NetApp worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $89.69 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.72 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,028. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

