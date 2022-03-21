New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Cut by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,860 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,084.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

