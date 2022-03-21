New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,249,000 after buying an additional 71,784 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 160.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 288,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 58.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

