Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.15%.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

