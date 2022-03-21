Newscrypto Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.79 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $35.79 million and $2.61 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.43 or 0.07068229 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.08 or 1.00521604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041287 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

