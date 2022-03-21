NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Sol J. Barer Buys 30,000 Shares

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NexImmune by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
