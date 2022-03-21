NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Sol J. Barer Buys 30,000 Shares

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NexImmune by 19,525.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NexImmune by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

