NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 9.6%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 140,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 173,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$48.65 million and a P/E ratio of -20.28.

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

