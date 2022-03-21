Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $191.00

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $187.06, with a volume of 357809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.21.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,603 shares of company stock valued at $48,421,372 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.