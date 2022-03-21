NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,196.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00817793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00207155 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00027980 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

