NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,999,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

