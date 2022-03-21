NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.1% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

