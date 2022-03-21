NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 157,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

